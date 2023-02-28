French Football president, Noel le Graet, resigns

Noel le Graet, president of the French Football Association, has resigned in the wake of a devastating report into the organisation and allegations of sexual harassment.

In January, the 81-year-old retired as the French government conducted an audit of the federation.

“Considering his conduct towards women, his public comments and the governance failings of the FFF, Mr Le Graet no longer has the necessary legitimacy to run and represent French football,” the report concluded when it was published earlier this month.

It also said Le Graet, who has always denied any wrongdoing, should not return to his role because his “behavioural excesses are incompatible with the carrying out of his functions”.

Le Graet has previously been accused of sexual harassment, which he denies. He served in office for 11 years and had a mandate that was to last until 2024.

When Le Graet assumed office in 2011, the men’s national men’s team had already won the 2018 World Cup and placed second at the Euro 2016 and the 2022 World Cup.

Le Graet extended Didier Deschamps’ contract to oversee the national men’s team until 2026 when he stepped down earlier this year.

Until a permanent replacement is chosen in June, vice president Philippe Diallo will serve as acting president.

