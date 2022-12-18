BREAKING: Messi wins the big prize as Argentina beat France in epic World Cup final

Lionel Messi has finally won the biggest prize in football as he helped Argentina seal the 2022 FIFA World Cup final against France on Sunday night.

Messi had made several attempts at winning the World Cup, with the closest being the 2014 finals where Argentina were beaten by Germany in the final.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward, who helped his country win the Copa America last year, has now fired Argentina to world championship.

Messi and Angel di Maria put Argentina in front but they were held to a 2-2 draw in normal time, with a late brace by Kylian Mbappe forcing the game unto extra time.

Messi then put Argentina in the lead again but Mbappe fights back few seconds to the end of extra-time to force the game to penalties.

Argentina won the shootout 4-2 after France missed two shots to hand Messi and teammates the title they won in Russia four years ago.

Messi, a World Cup winner at last, collapsed to his knees in the centre circle after the game, and was engulfed by jubilant Argentina team-mates.

Meanwhile, the hat-trick by Mbappe helped the French finish as the highest goalscorer in the tournament. The PSG forward picked the Golden Boot for his efforts.

