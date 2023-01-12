FIFA awards nominees unveiled as Messi battles 13 stars for men’s title

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski are among a 14-man shortlist for The Best FIFA Men’s Player award.

The nominees were unveiled on FIFA’s official website on Thursday.

Achraf Hakimi of Morocco, Sadio Mane of Senegal and Egypt’s Mohamed Salah also got nominated for the award.

Other players nominated include, Julian Alvarez, Jude Bellingham, Kevin de Bruyne, Luka Modric, Neymar, Erling Haaland and Vinicius Junior.

Portugal skipper and Al Nassr’s new signing Cristiano Ronaldo did not make the shortlist.

Aside the award for the Men’s Player of the Year, there is the categories for The FIFA Women’s Player, The Best FIFA Men’s Coach, The Best FIFA Women’s Coach, The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper, The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper, FIFA Puskás Award, and The Best FIFA Fan award.

For the men’s coach award, Atlas Lions of Morocco handler Walid Regragui will battle with Carlo Ancelotti, Didier Deschamps, Pep Guardiola and Lionel Scaloni.

And men’s goalkeeper category will see Álisson Becker, Yassine Bounou, Thibaut Courtois, Ederson and Emiliano Martínez slug it out.

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 will be held on 27 February 2023 in Paris, France.

The winners in each of the categories will be decided by fans votes.

The Best FIFA Men’s Player nominees:

Julian Alvarez

Jude Bellingham

Karim Benzema

Kevin de Bruyne

Erling Haaland

Achraf Hakimi

Robert Lewandowski

Sadio Mane

Kylian Mbappe

Lionel Messi

Luka Modric

Neymar

Mohamed Salah

Vinicius Junior

The Best FIFA Women’s Player nominees:

Aitana Bonmatí

Debinha

Jessie Fleming

Ada Hegerberg

Sam Kerr

Beth Mead

Vivianne Miedema

Alex Morgan

Lena Oberdorf

Alexandra Popp

Alexia Putellas

Wendie Renard

Keira Walsh

Leah Williamson

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach nominees:

Carlo Ancelotti

Didier Deschamps

Pep Guardiola

Walid Regragui

Lionel Scaloni

The Best FIFA Women’s Coach nominees:

Sonia Bompastor

Emma Hayes

Bev Priestman

Pia Sundhage

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg

Sarina Wiegman

The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper nominees:

Álisson Becker

Yassine Bounou

Thibaut Courtois

Ederson

Emiliano Martínez

The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper nominees:

Christiane Endler

Ann-Katrin Berger

Mary Earps

Merle Frohms

Alyssa Naeher

Sandra Paños García-Villamil

FIFA Puskás Award nominees:

Mario Balotelli

Amandine Henry

Théo Hernández

Alou Kuol

Kylian Mbappé

Francisco González Metilli

Marcin Oleksy

Salma Paralluelo

Richarlison

Alessia Russo

Dimitri Payet

The Best FIFA Fan Award nominees﻿:

Japan

Saudi Arabia

Argentina ﻿

