D’Tigers fail to qualify for FIBA World Cup

After losing to Angola on Sunday, Nigeria’s senior men’s basketball team, the D’Tigers, failed to earn a spot in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

D’Tigers needed to defeat Angola and hope Cape Verde lose to Côte d’Ivoire in order to win the ticket, having clinched victories against Côte d’Ivoire and Guinea.

Things did not turn out as expected, though, as Cape Verde defeated Côte d’Ivoire and the D’Tigers lost 65–69.

Read Also: D’Tigers beat Guinea 89-70 as FIBA W’Cup race continues

All top three teams in Group E — Côte d’Ivoire, Angola, and Cape Verde — qualified for the World Cup after finishing first, second, and third, respectively.

Uganda came in sixth, Guinea fifth, and D’Tigers placed fourth.

Egypt and South Sudan, who won first and second place respectively in Group F, are the other two African representatives at the World Cup billed to hold at the Philippines between August and September this year.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now