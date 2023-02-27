Sports
D’Tigers fail to qualify for FIBA World Cup
After losing to Angola on Sunday, Nigeria’s senior men’s basketball team, the D’Tigers, failed to earn a spot in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.
D’Tigers needed to defeat Angola and hope Cape Verde lose to Côte d’Ivoire in order to win the ticket, having clinched victories against Côte d’Ivoire and Guinea.
Things did not turn out as expected, though, as Cape Verde defeated Côte d’Ivoire and the D’Tigers lost 65–69.
Read Also: D’Tigers beat Guinea 89-70 as FIBA W’Cup race continues
All top three teams in Group E — Côte d’Ivoire, Angola, and Cape Verde — qualified for the World Cup after finishing first, second, and third, respectively.
Uganda came in sixth, Guinea fifth, and D’Tigers placed fourth.
Egypt and South Sudan, who won first and second place respectively in Group F, are the other two African representatives at the World Cup billed to hold at the Philippines between August and September this year.
