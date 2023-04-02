Chelsea sack Potter after less than seven months

Premier League side Chelsea have sacked manager Graham Potter after less than seven months in charge.

The former Brighton boss was shown the door following Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat by Aston Villa.

It was the Englishman’s 11th defeat in 31 games since replacing Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge on 8 September.

In a statement, co-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali said: “We have the highest degree of respect for Graham as a coach and as a person.

“He has always conducted himself with professionalism and integrity and we are all disappointed in this outcome.”

Chelsea host Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday and face Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on 12 April.

With Leicester City also parting ways with Brendan Rodgers earlier in the day, there have now been 13 managerial changes in the Premier League this season.

