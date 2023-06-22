SportsBusiness: Chelsea owners buy majority stake in Strasbourg

Owners of English Premiership club Chelsea have agreed a deal to buy a majority stake in French Ligue 1 club Racing Strasbourg.

The size of the stake is unknown – however the Blues will be paying 75m euros for close to 100% ownership, according to reports from Europe.

“This is an important day for Racing,” said Club president Marc Keller.

“It’s something my shareholder friends and I have been thinking about for the past two years. We’ve built a club that’s healthy at every level and well managed.”

BlueCo, the consortium led by American Todd Boehly that purchased Chelsea in a £4.25bn takeover with private equity firm Clearlake Capital in 2022, said: “It is an honour for us to be part of this historic club.

“We are committed to preserving the heritage of Racing and are focused on working closely with Marc and his management team to continue the excellent work they have been doing.

“This strategic investment would further our presence in European football, alongside our ownership of Chelsea. We believe it would create huge opportunities to share knowledge and expertise.”

Ripples Nigeria recalls that the Blues had endured a difficult first season under their new ownership, sacking two managers and finishing in 12th place – their worst Premier League position for nearly 30 years.

Strasbourg also found themselves struggling during 2022-23 and finished 15th in the French top flight.

