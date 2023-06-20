Nkunku elated after joining Chelsea from Leipzig

Christopher Nkunku has expressed his delight following his transfer to Englush Premier League club Chelsea from Bundesliga side, RB Leipzig.

The 25-year-old, who scored 16 goals in 25 games in the Bundesliga last season, joined the Blues for a reported £52m fee.

Nkunku, who has won 10 caps for France, is manager Mauricio Pochettino’s first signing since he took charge in May.

“I am incredibly happy to be joining Chelsea. A big effort was made to bring me to the club. I am very excited for this challenge and will be proud to wear the Chelsea shirt,” Nkunku said.

“Having played in Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga, I now want to play in the Premier League, one of the strongest leagues in the world.

“I am looking forward to meeting my new coach and team-mates and showing the Chelsea supporters what I can do on the pitch.”

Nkunku was named Bundesliga player of the season and German PFA player of the season in 2021-22 after scoring 20 goals and contributing 15 assists in the league.

He scored in the final of the German Cup this month as Leipzig won the competition for the second successive year. They finished third in the Bundesliga in the just-concluded season.

