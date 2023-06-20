Ronaldo nets winner in historic 200th int’l appearance

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a last-minute winner to help Portugal defeat Iceland in their Euro 2024 qualifier over Iceland on Tuesday night.

It was a historic night for the 38-year-old as he became the first men’s player to win 200 international caps.

Ronaldo turned home Goncalo Inacio’s header from close range in the 89th minute to seal a 1-0 victory for the away side.

The goal was initially ruled out for an Inacio offside but was awarded by the video assistant referee.

The goal was Ronaldo’s 123rd international goal, extending his world record.

The Al-Nassr forward broke Kuwait forward Bader Al-Mutawa’s 196-cap record in March – and was given a certificate by Guinness World Records before kick-off to mark this latest landmark.

Ronaldo is in his 20th year of playing for Portugal, having made his international debut in 2003, and is still a regular in the team despite leaving Europe for Saudi Arabia after the World Cup.

Iceland, who have only won once, had Willum Willumsson sent off for two bookings with 10 minutes to go, as Ronaldo’s goal helped take Portugal on to four wins from four games.

