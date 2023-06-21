Mourinho handed four-game ban for confronting referee

European football governing body, UEFA has handed a four-game ban on AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho.

The ban followed his confrontation of English referee Anthony Taylor after the Europa League final where Roma lost to Sevilla on penalties.

The charge relates to an incident in a car park after the game, when Mourinho directed a foul-mouthed rant at Taylor.

60-year-old Mourinho had been booked by Taylor during the final in Budapest.

Read Also: Mourinho’s Roma beaten by Sevilla on penalties in Europa League final

Mourinho has been charged with using insulting or abusive language.

Taylor issued yellow cards to 13 players, the most bookings in a Europa League game, with seven of them to Roma players, a record for a final.

Both clubs also faced several charges over their fans’ and players’ conduct during the match.

Roma have also been banned from selling tickets to their travelling fans for one European game next season and fined 55,000 euros (£47,300) after they were charged with throwing of objects, lighting of fireworks and improper conduct of their team.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now