News
Mourinho handed four-game ban for confronting referee
European football governing body, UEFA has handed a four-game ban on AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho.
The ban followed his confrontation of English referee Anthony Taylor after the Europa League final where Roma lost to Sevilla on penalties.
The charge relates to an incident in a car park after the game, when Mourinho directed a foul-mouthed rant at Taylor.
60-year-old Mourinho had been booked by Taylor during the final in Budapest.
Mourinho has been charged with using insulting or abusive language.
Taylor issued yellow cards to 13 players, the most bookings in a Europa League game, with seven of them to Roma players, a record for a final.
Both clubs also faced several charges over their fans’ and players’ conduct during the match.
Roma have also been banned from selling tickets to their travelling fans for one European game next season and fined 55,000 euros (£47,300) after they were charged with throwing of objects, lighting of fireworks and improper conduct of their team.
