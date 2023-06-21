News
Bendel Insurance defeat Rangers to emerge winners of Federation Cup
Bendel Insurance defeated Enugu Rangers 1-0 on Thursday evening to win the 2023 Nigeria Federation Cup.
Imade Osehenkhoe scored from the spot, the only goal of the game, to hand Bendel their first major title in 43 years.
The Benin Arsenals were awarded a penalty late in the first half after Chinerwm Ugbwueze handled the ball inside box.
Ugbwueze was sent off for the offence as it led to his second booking of the game.
Read Also: N100m prize up for grabs as Enyimba, Rivers Utd battle for NPL title
Imade successfully converted the penalty as he slotted the ball home sending Rangers goalkeeper Detan Ogundare the wrong way.
Both teams created goal scoring opportunities afterwards but were let down by their poor marksmanship.
It was Bendel Insurance’s fourth Federation Cup title and their first since 1980.
Monday Odigie’s side alongside Rivers United will represent Nigeria in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.
