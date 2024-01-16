Sports
De Rossi replaces Mourinho as Roma manager
AS Roma legend, Daniele de Rossi has been appointed as new manager of the club to replace Jose Mourinho who was sacked earlier on Tuesday.
The former midfielder De Rossi has signed to stay in charge of the team until the end of the season.
60-year-old Mourinho took over in May 2021 and led Roma to the Europa Conference League title a year later and the Europa League final in 2023.
Roma are ninth in Serie A, five points off the Champions League places, and last week were knocked out of the Coppa Italia by city rivals Lazio.
Read Also: Mourinho sacked as AS Roma manager
De Rossi, 40, came through Roma’s academy and played 616 times for the first team between 2001 and 2019.
De Rossi retired in 2020 and has since had one spell as manager – a 17-game tenure at Serie B club SPAL which ended with the Italian’s sacking last February.
“We have no time, no choice. Being competitive, fighting for our goals and trying to achieve them are the only priorities that my staff and I have given ourselves,” said De Rossi
Meanwhile, Mourinho’s contract was due to expire at the end of the current season.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...