De Rossi replaces Mourinho as Roma manager

AS Roma legend, Daniele de Rossi has been appointed as new manager of the club to replace Jose Mourinho who was sacked earlier on Tuesday.

The former midfielder De Rossi has signed to stay in charge of the team until the end of the season.

60-year-old Mourinho took over in May 2021 and led Roma to the Europa Conference League title a year later and the Europa League final in 2023.

Roma are ninth in Serie A, five points off the Champions League places, and last week were knocked out of the Coppa Italia by city rivals Lazio.

De Rossi, 40, came through Roma’s academy and played 616 times for the first team between 2001 and 2019.

De Rossi retired in 2020 and has since had one spell as manager – a 17-game tenure at Serie B club SPAL which ended with the Italian’s sacking last February.

“We have no time, no choice. Being competitive, fighting for our goals and trying to achieve them are the only priorities that my staff and I have given ourselves,” said De Rossi

Meanwhile, Mourinho’s contract was due to expire at the end of the current season.

