PSG goalie out of coma after horse riding accident

Sergio Rico, the goalkeeper for Paris St-Germain, has emerged from his coma three weeks after the horseback riding incident.

The incident happened in May as Rico, 29, was taking part in a yearly pilgrimage in the Huelva region of Spain’s El Rocio.

The horse and mule cart that hit Rico at the time, according to Rico’s family, caused “a serious mishap”.

Rico’s wife verified he is alive and recuperating “little by little” outside the hospital in Seville on Monday.

Speaking to Telecinco, Alba Silva said: “[He’s] taking small steps forward and the truth is that we already see the light a little more.”

She added: “Little by little he is recovering and I knew from the beginning that he was going to get better because he is a champion.”

Former Sevilla goalkeeper Rico spent the 2018-19 season on loan at Premier League side Fulham.

The Spaniard followed that with a season-long loan at PSG before making the switch permanent in September 2020. He has made 29 appearances for the French side.

