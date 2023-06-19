Spain beat Croatia on penalties to emerge Nations League winners

Spain have emerged as winners of the European Nations League after defeating Croatia on penalties in the final on Sunday night.

Croatia missed out on their first international trophy as they lost 5-4 in a shootout that followed a goalless draw in 120 minutes.

Dani Carvajal calmly chipped home the winning kick to seal the victory after Unai Simon had saved from Bruno Petkovic.

It is Spain’s first international trophy for 11 years, since their victory at Euro 2012, and the title follows their World Cup triumph in 2010 and three European Championship titles.

Victory also means Spain become the second nation to win the World Cup, European Championship and Nations League after France, who beat Spain in the 2021 Nations League final.

