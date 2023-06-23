Nigeria’s Police to establish ‘Quick Intervention Squad’ in fight against crimes

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun said on Friday the Force management would establish a Quick Intervention Squad to tackle crimes and criminality in the country.

Egbetokun stated this during his inaugural conference with Strategic Police Managers, comprising officers from the rank of Commissioners of Police and above at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

He said: “The Nigeria Police Force under my command, in its quest to stamp out violent crimes and their detrimental and debilitating effects on the security and safety of our society, will forge ahead to tackle the menace of crimes and criminality head-on.

“This will be done with the establishment of a specialized Quick Intervention Squad which will comprise combat-ready Police Mobile Force personnel with effective and enhanced training in crisis de-escalation and violent crime reduction strategies.

“This will lead to a review of the engagement patterns of the Police Mobile Force in a bid to restore the days of glory of the Police Mobile Force as a punching arm of the police.”

The IGP said the police would embrace innovation and technology as powerful allies in the fight against crime under his watch.

READ ALSO: I added value to policing in Nigeria, ex-IGP, Usman Baba, claims

Egbetokun added: “ The world is evolving at an unprecedented pace, and so the Nigeria Police should adapt to the evolving landscape of crime where criminals are presently more sophisticated, more organised, and more ruthless than ever before.

“The Nigeria Police would leverage cutting-edge tools, data analytics, and intelligence networks to stay one step ahead of the criminals, seeking to disrupt the peace of the country.

“This will be achieved through a robust and effective human and technical intelligence gathering process to enhance the capacity of personnel.

“By harnessing the power of technology, we can make our streets safer, our investigations more efficient and our communities more resilient.

“We cannot afford to be reactive; we must be proactive in our approaches by equally collaborating with other security agencies, both domestic and international to strengthen our intelligence network.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now