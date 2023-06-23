News
Nigeria’s Police to establish ‘Quick Intervention Squad’ in fight against crimes
The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun said on Friday the Force management would establish a Quick Intervention Squad to tackle crimes and criminality in the country.
Egbetokun stated this during his inaugural conference with Strategic Police Managers, comprising officers from the rank of Commissioners of Police and above at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.
He said: “The Nigeria Police Force under my command, in its quest to stamp out violent crimes and their detrimental and debilitating effects on the security and safety of our society, will forge ahead to tackle the menace of crimes and criminality head-on.
“This will be done with the establishment of a specialized Quick Intervention Squad which will comprise combat-ready Police Mobile Force personnel with effective and enhanced training in crisis de-escalation and violent crime reduction strategies.
“This will lead to a review of the engagement patterns of the Police Mobile Force in a bid to restore the days of glory of the Police Mobile Force as a punching arm of the police.”
The IGP said the police would embrace innovation and technology as powerful allies in the fight against crime under his watch.
READ ALSO: I added value to policing in Nigeria, ex-IGP, Usman Baba, claims
Egbetokun added: “ The world is evolving at an unprecedented pace, and so the Nigeria Police should adapt to the evolving landscape of crime where criminals are presently more sophisticated, more organised, and more ruthless than ever before.
“The Nigeria Police would leverage cutting-edge tools, data analytics, and intelligence networks to stay one step ahead of the criminals, seeking to disrupt the peace of the country.
“This will be achieved through a robust and effective human and technical intelligence gathering process to enhance the capacity of personnel.
“By harnessing the power of technology, we can make our streets safer, our investigations more efficient and our communities more resilient.
“We cannot afford to be reactive; we must be proactive in our approaches by equally collaborating with other security agencies, both domestic and international to strengthen our intelligence network.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...