Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, June 21, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Court schedules July 13 to hear Emefiele’s suit challenging arrest by DSS

The Federal Capital Territory’s High Court set July 13 as the date for its decision over the enforcement of a fundamental rights lawsuit brought by Godwin Emefiele, the Central Bank of Nigeria’s suspended governor.Read more

2. Former gov, Ortom, reports to EFCC over allegations of misappropriated funds

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday took into custody, the immediate past governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom.Read more

3. Appeal Court nullifies arrest warrant against Amaechi, 2 others

The Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt, on Tuesday, set aside a warrant of arrest issued against the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and two others.Read more

4. Nigerian govt sets July 15 deadline for reopening of Apogbon, Eko Bridges

The Federal Government on Tuesday set the July 15 deadline for the completion of repair works on the Eko and Apongbon bridges in Lagos.Read more

5. Nigerian govt clarifies NDLEA, NAFDAC boards exempted from agencies, others dissolution

The Federal Government said on Tuesday boards of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) were not among those dissolved by President Bola Tinubu on Monday.Read more

6. Peter Obi requesting non-existent documents in petition against Tinubu – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Tuesday some documents requested by the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, for presentation as exhibits at the presidential election petition tribunal, did not exist.Read more

7. Airtel Africa to suffer over $22m loss to naira devaluation

Airtel Africa has said the devaluation of the naira will affect the revenue of the company in 2023, a statement released by the network provider on Tuesday disclosed.Read more

8. Aliko Dangote praises Tinubu’s policies, despite losing Africa’s richest spot

Despite losing his position as Africa’s richest person due to the naira devaluation, the chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has praised the policies of President Bola Tinubu.Read more

9. FG evacuates another 102 Nigerians released from Libyan prisons

The Federal Government has evacuated 102 more Nigerian irregular migrants released from detention facilities in Libya.Read more

10. Ronaldo nets winner in historic 200th int’l appearance

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a last-minute winner to help Portugal defeat Iceland in their Euro 2024 qualifier over Iceland on Tuesday night.Read more

