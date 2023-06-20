Former gov, Ortom, reports to EFCC over allegations of misappropriated funds

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday took into custody, the immediate past governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that soon after leaving office, Ortom received an invitation from the anti-graft organisation for an interview concerning alleged theft of funds.

The former governor of Benue was seen entering the EFCC premises on Tuesday morning after arriving at the organization’s Abuja office.

Ortom is being grilled over alleged misappropriation of public funds when he was governor of the state.

The debt profile for Benue State is reportedly N187.7 billion.

READ ALSO:Ortom drags Benue govt to court over asset recovery move

The former governor had before leaving office promised to remain in the country for at least five months to answer any questions that might flow from his eight years of being on the saddle.

Ortom also promised to present himself before anti-graft agencies if invited for questioning on any issue whatsoever.

He had also enjoined his then appointees to make themselves available for questioning if invited saying “Anytime you are invited by the EFCC, don’t be afraid to go, as for me I am not a coward to run away from EFCC, if they come for me I will follow them.

“I have nothing to fear, I don’t have any investment in Europe all I have are in this state. If anyone accuses me of committing any crime let the person come and show me.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now