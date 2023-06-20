Politics
We have been vindicated, Fani-Kayode lauds Tinubu over recent high-profile dismissals
Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation and prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has praised President Bola Tinubu for his political activities over the past three weeks.
The president is being lauded for the ongoing systemic changes and cleaning up, which have been demonstrated by removing certain powerful people from important roles.
Since taking office on May 29, Tinubu has fired and replaced a number of public officials.
Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, was fired by the president last week. A few days later, Abdulrasheed Bawa, the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, was also fired.
The president replaced all security chiefs and the Inspector General of Police on Monday after further dismissing them all.
Reacting, FFK, in a tweet on Tuesday, said the staunch supporters of Tinubu, who believed in his capability amid criticism, have been vindicated.
He said, “No leader or President in the history of our country has effected so many positive changes and reforms and appointed so many credible, decisive, courageous and effective people into key positions in his administration within THREE weeks of being sworn into office as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@officialABAT).
“Today, even his most ardent critics and those that bent over backwards to stop, discredit, denigrate, humiliate and destroy him during the presidential campaign are commending him.
“He has made those of us that recognised and appreciated his value and potentials, had faith in him, risked all, stood with him and fought for him proud and most importantly, we have been vindicated.
“Thanks to BAT, Nigeria now has a new lease of life and the light of God has began to dispel the thick darkness and tangible cloud of stagnation, retrograde and retrogressive policies, monumental corruption, vicious persecution, selective application of justice, abuse of power, incomprehensible incompetence and wholesale and malicious impunity that we have witnessed over the last few years”.
