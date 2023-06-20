Court schedules July 13 to hear Emefiele’s suit challenging arrest by DSS

The Federal Capital Territory’s High Court set July 13 as the date for its decision over the enforcement of a fundamental rights lawsuit brought by Godwin Emefiele, the Central Bank of Nigeria’s suspended governor.

Justice Hamza Muazu set the date after hearing from the parties involved in the case.

Emefiele is contesting the powers of the Department of State Security (DSS) to keep him in their custody after his arrest.

The Attorney General of the Federation, the Director General of the State Security Service, and the State Security Service are listed as the first through third respondents in the lawsuit.

In the course of the proceedings, the AGF’s attorney, Tijjani Ghazali SAN, informed the court that the first respondent is contesting the court’s authority to hear the applicant’s case.

He claimed that the DSS’s decision to arrest and detain Emefiele was made administratively and that the applicant’s request for relief would define the DSS’s jurisdiction.

Additionally, he argued that the CBN governor is being detained per the directive of an FCT Chief Magistrate Court, refuting the claim of wrongful detention.

As a result, he requested that the application be denied by the court.

On his part, the second and third respondents, represented by counsel I. Awo, informed the court that there was a subsisting order to detain the applicant and therefore urged the court to dismiss the application with costs.

However, counsel for Emefiele, Joseph Daudu, SAN, argued that the offences listed against Emefiele are state offences that could be entertained by the FCT High Court.

He contended that, contrary to the preliminary objection raised against the originating summons on notice by the respondents, the court has the jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

On June 16, the court ordered Yusuf Bichi, the director general of the Department of State Services, to allow Godwin Emefiele, the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, access to his attorneys and family.

The order was made on Friday by Justice Hamza Muazu of the FCT High Court, who also highlighted that Emefiele’s access to his family and lawyers constituted a constitutional right.

After being suspended by President Bola Tinubu, Emefiele was taken into custody by the DSS.

