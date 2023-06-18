Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, June 18, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. NMA decries shortage of doctors, poor welfare in Kogi

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Kogi State has decried the shortage of qualified medical doctors in the state health institutions.Read more

2. Navy dares Asari Dokubo to name military cabal involved in oil theft

The Nigerian Navy on Saturday challenged the ex-Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokunbo, to name the individuals in the military behind crude oil theft in the country.Read more

3. Emefiele allowed access to family, doctors before court order – DSS

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has approved the deployment of the two newly promoted Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIG), Frank Mba and Bala Ciroma to departments.Read more

4. Bill Gates, Dangote to meet with Tinubu on health, other matters

The co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, will visit Nigeria next week.Read more

5. Police complies with court order, returns ex-Gov Matawalle’s vehicles

The Zamfara State Police Command has returned all vehicles taken from the house of former governor Bello Matawalle in the state.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, June 16, 2023

6. Newly-elected Kaduna lawmaker dies 4 days after inauguration

The newly-elected lawmaker representing Chikun State Constituency in the Kaduna House of Assembly, Madami Garba Madami, is dead.Read more

7. IGP approves Mbah, Ciroma, others’ deployment to departments, zones

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has approved the deployment of the two newly promoted Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIG), Frank Mba and Bala Ciroma to departments.Read more

8. Police arrests dismissed corporal for impersonation in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested a dismissed corporal for alleged impersonation in the state.Read more

9. Gunmen abduct Islamic cleric in Ondo

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Saturday abducted an Islamic cleric, Alhaji Ibrahim Oyinlade, in Ondo State.Read more

10. Nigerian researchers develop locally-made hearing aid

Three lecturers at the University of Ibadan have developed a locally- made hearing device.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now