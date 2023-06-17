Bill Gates, Dangote to meet with Tinubu on health, other matters

The co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, will visit Nigeria next week.

A statement issued on Saturday said Gates and other leaders of his foundation would meet with President Bola Tinubu during the visit to discuss health and other development matters.

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, will also attend the meeting slated for the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The billionaire investor and his team will also meet with individuals and organisations coordinating the country’s response to polio, anemia, and other health threats.

They will equally meet with national and local leaders, foundation partners, grantees, scientists, and young innovators, as well as attend an event, Advancing Africa: Unleashing the Power of Youth in Science and Innovation slated for June 21 in Lagos.

READ ALSO: Bill Gates decries Nigeria’s low domestic revenue

The statement read: “Gates and other foundation leaders are visiting to learn from partners helping to address polio, anemia, and other health threats; scientists applying research to develop agricultural innovations that will help with food security and climate adaptation; innovators using technology to improve access to financial services; and others working to improve lives in Niger and Nigeria and throughout the continent.

“They will meet with national and regional leaders to encourage them to make investments and advance policies that promote innovation and provide equitable opportunity, despite challenging economic conditions.

“Gates will also participate in a conversation with students and young leaders to gather insights and share perspectives on how science and innovation can accelerate positive change and contribute to a brighter outlook for Africa.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now