SDP Reps candidate, Ogundare, joins APC in Ondo

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) House of Representatives candidate in Ondo State, Oluwaseyi Ogundare, has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Ogundare, who spoke at the APC secretariat in Akure, described the party as the right platform for potential leaders to serve Nigerians.

He said the APC would give him the platform to contribute his quota to the development and transformation of the state and the country at large.

The politician stressed that there is now a clear difference between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), SDP, and APC.

He said: “I actually contested on the platform of the SDP. I am leaving that party because I have seen the APC as a platform for me to work for our people. And so, in order for me to work for my people, I have to be in the right party.

“Being in this platform, therefore, I will have the ability to perform and work for our people. It is not that I’m over-ambitious, but being in APC, I will have the right people to work with.

“I have been in the PDP, so I know what it means to be in the opposition and I have been in the SDP, so, I know what it means to be in the mushroom party so to say, and I now know the difference. I believe this is the right place to be.”

