Navy dares Asari Dokubo to name military cabal involved in oil theft

The Nigerian Navy on Saturday challenged the ex-Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokunbo, to name the individuals in the military behind crude oil theft in the country.

Dokunbo had on Friday blamed the military for the oil theft in the country.

The ex-agitator, who addressed State House correspondents after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu in Abuja, accused the Nigerian Army and Navy personnel of intimidating Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) operatives deployed to the Niger Delta to protect the oil pipelines.

He also alleged that the army and navy know the identities of the people behind oil theft in the region.

The Navy’s Director of Naval Information, Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, who reacted to the claim in a statement in Abuja, said: “He (Dokubo) alleged that there is a cabal of military people that are involved in crude oil theft, let him bring the names.

Nobody is afraid of getting the names of those involved in crude oil theft. You cannot make such spurious allegations and think that we will just sweep it down the carpet.

“So for anybody to say that there is a cabal of military officers, the only simple thing to do is bring the evidence, bring the names.”

READ ALSO: Asari Dokubo blames military for oil theft in Niger Delta

He also listed measures taken by the Navy to protect the oil pipelines against attacks.

Ayo-Vaughan added: “You remember the case of MT HEROIC IDUN that was made to pay fines to the Nigerian government after they were arrested and brought back from Guinea Bissau, Malabo Island and made to face court orders.

“It demonstrated the will of the navy to go as far as even beyond our waters to arrest a ship that attempted to load without a license, without due approval in April last year.

“I was there physically on board one of our ships at FOT in Onne when the navy launched Operation Dakatarda Barawo, which means stop the thief in the Hausa language.

“Nigerian Navy has been fighting crude oil theft, taking the fight to the creeks and as I speak to you, our men are battling in the creeks.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now