NMA decries shortage of doctors, poor welfare in Kogi

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Kogi State has decried the shortage of qualified medical doctors in the state health institutions.

In a communiqué issued at the end of its Ordinary General Meeting held on Saturday in Lokoja, the association also condemned the poor welfare package for doctors in the state.

The NMA equally expressed concern at the delay in the payment of monthly salaries of doctors in the state’s Specialist Hospital, Lokoja, and Prince Abubakar Audu Teaching Hospital in Anyigba.

The communiqué was jointly signed by the NMA Chairman in the state, Dr. Baoku Olusola, and its Secretary, Dr. Emmanuel Kelvin.

It read: “We are dismayed by the human resource and manpower gaps in various health institutions at all levels in Kogi State; this is not a good omen for the health sector in the state.

“We are urging the state government to recruit more qualified doctors, to fill up available gaps in various health institutions in the state and ensure regular payments of salaries of doctors and other health workers in a specialist hospital, Lokoja and Prince Abubakar Audu Teaching Hospital, Anyigba.

“We appeal to the governor of the state to approve and implement various welfare packages for doctors in the state, including but not limited to the new hazard allowance.”

The association, however, commended Governor Yahaya Bello for investing heavily in critical infrastructures in the state’s health institutions.

It also appealed to the governor to support three of its members who are critically sick and receiving treatment in various locations across the state.

