Strike: Resident doctors, NMA sign MoU with Nigerian govt

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) and the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Federal Government on the industrial action that began on Wednesday.

The resident doctors embarked on the five-day warning strike to press home their demand for improved conditions of service.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Mr. Olajide Oshundun, said in a statement on Saturday in Abuja that the MoU was signed at the office of the minister, Mr. Chris Ngige.

He said the NARD leadership was directed to present the outcome to members of the association in an emergency meeting to be held within 48 hours with a view to ending the strike.

The doctors are also demanding an immediate increment in the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure to the tune of 200 percent of their current gross salaries, withdrawal of the bill seeking to compel medical and dental graduates to serve compulsorily in Nigeria for five years before getting full licences to practice, immediate domestication of the Medical Residency Training Act and a review of Hazard Allowance by state governments.

READ ALSO: Nigerian govt urges doctors to shelve strike, may withhold salaries for 5 days

The statement read: “The ministry advised NARD to reach out to states that are not paying and negotiate with them, even if the rates are lower than that of the Federal Government.

“The meeting also discussed the bill on the bonding of doctors for five years before licensing, sponsored by Rep. Ganiyu Johnson (APC-Lagos State).

“It was agreed that the Executive arm of government could not interfere with it being a private member’s bill and not an Executive bill.

“The meeting resolved to await the public hearing on the bill, where the doctors will deal with it through the NMA to ensure it does not see the light of day.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now