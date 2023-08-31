Nigeria, UN sign counter-terrorism MoUs

Nigeria and the United Nations (UN) have signed two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at strengthening efforts in countering terrorism and fighting insurgency in the country.

The agreements which were signed late Wednesday in Abuja, according to the Head of Strategic Communications Office of the National Security Adviser, Zakari Mijinyawa, will enable the country and the UN collaborate in areas that will “identify, collect, and disseminate good practices and lessons learned, and explore new opportunities by promoting dialogue and partnership through the development of capacity-building activities.”

Mijinyawa in statement on Thirsday while announcing the agreements, said the MoUs would help in deepening the fight against terrorism in the country.

“The Nigerian government through the Office of the National Security Adviser, and the United Nations Office of Counter Terrorism have signed Memorandums of Understanding to further strengthen counter-terrorism efforts in the country,” the statement said.

“Both parties said at the signing ceremony in Abuja on August 30, 2023, that the documents were in furtherance of Nigeria’s joint efforts with the international community in combating the global menace of terrorism which remains one of the most complex challenges to the peace, security, and stability of nations around the world.

“They also pledged continued collaboration to identify, collect, and disseminate good practices and lessons learned, and explore new opportunities by promoting dialogue and partnership through the development of capacity-building activities.”

National Coordinator of the National Counter Terrorism Centre, Rear Admiral Yem Musa (retd), who represented the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, who spoke at the signing ceremony, said the two MoUs signified a “momentous milestone in cementing Nigeria’s partnership with UNOCT towards enhanced collective counter-terrorism efforts.”

Also commenting of the agreements, the UN Under-Secretary-General, Office of Counter-Terrorism, Vladimir Voronkov, said the MoUs “envisaged further cooperation in various areas, including countering terrorist travel, financing of terrorism, border and maritime security, and delivery of counter-terrorism training in Nigeria.”

