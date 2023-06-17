Nigerian researchers develop locally-made hearing aid

Three lecturers at the University of Ibadan have developed a locally- made hearing device.

The “Chord Hearing Device,” an innovative, affordable, and self-programming hearing aid was developed by Dr. Adebolajo Adeyemo, Associate Prof. Bolanle Oladejo and Dr. Oluwasola Adeniji under the supervision of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund Alliance for Innovative Research (TETFAIR).

The TETFUND’s Acting Director of Public Affairs, Abdulmumin Oniyangi, said in a statement on Saturday the device has been chosen for exhibition at the prestigious Sheba ARC (Accelerate, Redesign, Collaborate) Global Entrepreneurship Programme.

He said the researchers were selected to participate in TETFAIR due to their groundbreaking solution addressing the challenge of affordable and accessible hearing aids in Nigeria.

The spokesman added that the team has made significant progress, culminating in the completion of the first prototype which is currently undergoing user testing as part of the proof-of-concept phase.

Adeyemo represented the team at the ARC Program, a 12-week initiative where 29 startups from Israel, the United States, Germany, Japan, Colombia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Australia collaborated to find solutions for pressing healthcare challenges.

The statement read: “After product examination and assessment, Dr. Adeyemo was selected among the 11 healthcare researchers chosen from five continents to showcase their innovations to investors and experts at the final event of the Sheba ARC Global Entrepreneurship program held in Israel.

“Adeyemo’s innovation and compelling pitch secured his spot as one of the three startups selected to present at the ARC Global Summit in Tel Aviv on June 14, 2023.”

The Chord Hearing Aid, along with other cutting-edge solutions developed by Nigerian researchers, will be showcased at TETFAIR’s final event at Innov8 Hub in Abuja.

