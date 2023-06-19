Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, June 19, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. How I survived food poisoning at PDP secretariat – Wike

The immediate past governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, claimed on Sunday he was poisoned at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign secretariat in 2018.Read more

2. ‘Campaigning for Kanu’s prolonged detention won’t get you pipeline contract,’ IPOB tells Dokubo

The Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) on Sunday berated the former Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo, for opposing the ongoing calls for the release of its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu.Read more

3. Kano govt to publish names of illegal building owners

The Kano State government on Sunday promised to publish the names of individuals that benefitted from land allocation at the premises of the state polytechnic.Read more

4. House of Reps member, Tunji Olawuyi, gives reason for withdrawal from speakership race

The lawmaker representing Ekiti/Irepodun/Isin/and Oke-Ero Federal Constituency of Kwara State, Tunji Olawuyi, has explained why he stepped down from the race for the House speakership position.Read more

5. Gunmen attack Okorocha’s convoy in Imo, reportedly kill police officer

Gunmen on Friday reportedly attacked the convoy of the former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, with one police officer said to have been killed.Read more

6. South African billionaire now richest person in Africa after Dangote’s wealth drops by $2.80bn

Aliko Dangote is no longer the richest man in Africa, as South African billionaire, Johann Rupert, displaces him as number one on Africa’s richest list.Read more

7. Nigerian stock traders invest N45.97bn, UBA, GTCO lead top trading equities

The Nigerian stock market opened for four trading days in the just concluded week due to the public holiday declared by the Federal Government on June 12, 2023, to celebrate Democracy Day.Read more

8. Suspected bandits kill village head, children in Kaduna

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Saturday killed a traditional title holder, Kewaye of Zazzau Emirate, Alhaji Shuaibu Mohammed, and his four children in Kaduna State.Read more

9. Spain beat Croatia on penalties to emerge Nations League winners

Spain have emerged as winners of the European Nations League after defeating Croatia on penalties in the final on Sunday night.Read more

10. Osimhen double helps Super Eagles beat S’Leone to qualify for AFCON

The Super Eagles have secured their place in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after they defeated Sierra Leone in the matchday 5 of the qualifying series.Read more

