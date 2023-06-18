Nigerian stock traders invest N45.97bn, UBA, GTCO lead top trading equities

The Nigerian stock market opened for four trading days in the just concluded week due to the public holiday declared by the Federal Government on June 12, 2023, to celebrate Democracy Day.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that despite falling short of one day, equity investors invested more into the bourse than they did the week before when 2.196 billion shares, valued at N45.971 billion, were traded in 31,655 deals.

At the end of this week, equity traders invested N62.176 billion into the stock market, in exchange for 4.276 billion shares in 44,344 deals.

Top NGX performing sector

The top performing industries by volume was led by the Financial Services Industry, which recorded 3.303 billion shares, valued at N45.244 billion, and traded in 23,490 deals.

It was followed by the Oil and Gas Industry, with 247.383 million shares exchanged in 3,561 deals worth N2.368 billion.

The third place was the Consumer Goods Industry, with a turnover of 223.315 million shares worth N4.640 billion in 5,982 deals.

Top three equities

The top three equities in the review week are United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) Plc and Access Holdings Plc by the measure of volume.

UBA, GTCO and Access Holdings accounted for 1.475 billion shares of the total equities traded, worth N27.648 billion, in 8,875 deals. This represents 34.50% and 44.47% of the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Top five gainers of the week

FTN Cocoa stock gained N0.42 kobo, ending the week with N1.35 kobo per share, higher than the N0.93 kobo it started with.

Unity Bank’s share rose to N1.02 per share, from N0.72 kobo per share, gaining N0.30 kobo.

Coronation Insurance saw its stock price rise by N0.19 kobo, to end the week at N0.66 kobo, in contrast to the opening price of N0.47 kobo.

Transcorp’s share value grew to N14.60 kobo per share, increasing by N3.97 kobo, from N10.63 kobo. READ ALSO: Stock investors lose over N430.10bn, as Nigerian bourse falls by 1.31%

Jaiz Bank’s share closed the week at N1.74 kobo per share from N1.33 kobo per share, appreciating by N0.41 kobo.

Top five losers of the week

The Initiatives’ share lost N0.13 kobo, to settle at N0.39 kobo, below the N0.52 kobo it opened the week with.

John Holt’s share lost N0.25 kobo, to close at N1.15 kobo per share, against the opening price of N1.40 kobo per share.

Associated Bus Company also reported a loss of 12.82 per cent, dropping the share to N0.34 kobo per share, from N0.39 kobo per share.

Ellah Lakes’ share dropped to N3.60 kobo, losing N0.40 kobo, from the N4 per share it started trading with.

CWG’s share fell from N1.80 kobo to N1.62 kobo per share, losing N0.18 kobo.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now