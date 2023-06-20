Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, June 20, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Tinubu appoints Bala-Usman, Hannatu Musawa as special advisers

President Bola Tinubu on Monday appointed the former Managing Director of the Nigeria Port Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala-Usman, as the Special Adviser on Policy Coordination.Read more

2. Tinubu sacks service chiefs, IGP

President Bola Tinubu on Monday sacked the service chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.Read more

3. Tinubu dissolves boards of government agencies, parastatals, others

President Bola Tinubu on Monday dissolved governing boards of all the Federal Government’s parastatals and agencies in the country.Read more

4. Fuel subsidy: Nigerian govt, labour set up committees to work out palliatives

The Federal Government and organized Labour on Monday set up committees to work out measures aimed at cushioning the effects of the fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians.Read more

5. Gov Lawal alleges Matawalle left about N4m in Zamfara account

The Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, claimed on Monday his predecessor, Bello Matawalle, left about N4 million in the state’s account.Read more

6. Court restates ruling stopping organised labour’s strike over fuel subsidy removal

The National Industrial Court, on Monday, ruled that the injunction prohibiting the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) from carrying out their prearranged industrial action remains in effect.Read more

7. No way investor’ll come to your country if you make life difficult for them, Dangote tells African leaders

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has informed African Union leaders that he will not invest in their countries if they make life difficult for him.Read more

8. FCMB offers N100m To SMEs for asset finance

Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) can now quickly access from N5 million to N100 million to purchase equipment needed to grow and expand their businesses, courtesy of First City Monument Bank (FCMB) SME Asset Finance Facility. So far, over 25,800 SMEs have accessed this facility.Read more

9. FG evacuates 21 Nigerian irregular migrants in Libya

The Federal Government has evacuated 21 Nigerian irregular migrants held in Libyan detention facilities.Read more

10. Nigeria’s Prembly expands security offerings to new markets

Prembly, a Nigerian startup known for its Y Combinator-selected Identitypass product, is making significant strides in the African startup space as it seeks to expand its offerings to new and emerging markets.Read more

