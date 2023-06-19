The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has informed African Union leaders that he will not invest in their countries if they make life difficult for him.

Dangote made this known on Sunday at the ongoing 30th-anniversary celebration of the African Export-Import (AFREXIM) Bank in Accra, Ghana.

He advocated for a visa-on-arrival policy amongst African countries to ease and encourage business transactions by investors from other nations on the continent.

The billionaire, who lost his position as the richest person in Africa, questioned the African leaders as to why they are not adopting visa-on-arrival, stating that if life was made difficult for him by a country, as an investor, he will not be willing to invest in such a country.

He disclosed one of his encounters regarding gaining access to another African country from Nigeria, stating that his Nigerian passport didn’t do much for him, as the immigration authorities in the unnamed country were contemplating allowing him into the country.

According to Dangote, it was his British passport that granted him entry, “Why don’t you give Africans visa on arrival; that will facilitate trade.

“If you are making life difficult for me there is no way I will invest in your country,” Dangote told participants at the AFREXIM ceremony.

