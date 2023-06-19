News
JUST IN: Tinubu appoints Bala-Usman, Hannatu Musawa as special advisers
President Bola Tinubu on Monday appointed the former Managing Director of the Nigeria Port Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala-Usman, as the Special Adviser on Policy Coordination.
The Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, who confirmed the development in a statement in Abuja, said the president also appointed Hannatu Musa Musawa and Abdullahi Abubakar Gumel, as Special Adviser on Culture and Entertainment Economy and Senior Special Assistant, National Assembly Matters (Senate) respectively.
Bala-Usman was suspended as NPA managing director on the recommendation of the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, in 2021 and eventually replaced by Mohammed Bello-Koko 12 months later.
Details later…
