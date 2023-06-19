Tinubu dissolves boards of government agencies, parastatals, others

President Bola Tinubu on Monday dissolved governing boards of all the Federal Government’s parastatals and agencies in the country.

The Director of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, confirmed the development in a statement in Abuja.

He, however, said the decision did not affect boards, commissions, and councils listed in the third schedule, Part 1, section 153 (i) of the 1999 Constitution.

Details later…

