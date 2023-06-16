Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, June 16, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. INEC presents Tinubu’s form, BVAS report for 36 states, FCT to tribunal

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Yakubu Mahmood, on Thursday, presented documents to the presidential election petition tribunal in respect of the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his party on the February 25 election.Read more

2. ICPC arraigns ex-JAMB chief, Ojerinde, sons on fresh corruption charge

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Corruption (ICPC) on Thursday arraigned the former Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Dibu Ojerinde, for alleged corruption at the Federal High Court, Abuja.Read more

3. Lagos tribunal disqualifies Rhodes-Vivour’s witness in petition against Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State governorship ePetition tribunal on Thursday disqualified a witness subpoenaed by the Labour Party candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, from testifying against Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on the March 18 election in the state.Read more

4. Fuel subsidy: Nigerian govt to consider recommendation on N702bn allowance for workers

The National Economic Council (NEC) on Thursday set up a committee to look at the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) recommendations on palliatives for workers following the removal of the fuel subsidy.Read more

5. Tinubu solicits governors’ support on management of Nigeria’s economy

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday solicited the support of state governors in the task of turning around Nigeria’s economy.Read more

6. Abass constitutes 7 special committees for House of Representatives

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has set up seven special committees for the coordination of legislative activities in the House.Read more

7. Nigeria’s inflation rate rises to 22.41%

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Thursday revealed that the nation’s inflation rate had risen to 22.41 per cent in the month of May.Read more

8. Stock investors lose over N430.10bn, as Nigerian bourse falls by 1.31%

Nigerian bourse depreciated in value by 1.31 per cent to N32.23 trillion market capitalisation on Thursday.Read more

9. Nigeria’s military claims troops killed 42 suspected bandits, others in troubled North

The Defence Headquarters claimed on Thursday that troops from various theatre commands had killed 42 suspected bandits, terrorists and criminals in the Northern part of the country in the last two weeks.Read more

10. Nations League: Spain set up Croatia final with win over Italy

Spain have set up a Nations League final encounter with Croatia after they sealed a 2-1 semifinal victory over Italy on Thursday night.Read more

