Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, June 14, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Obi tenders more evidence on presidential election to tribunal

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his party on Tuesday presented more documents on the February 25 poll to the presidential election petition tribunal in Abuja.Read more

2. NASS: Tinubu ‘sneaked out’ to canvass support for Akpabio, Abass – Ndume

The Senator representing Borno South District, Ali Ndume, said Tuesday night President Bola Tinubu “sneaked out” of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, to solicit support for his preferred candidates in the race for leadership positions in the National Assembly.Read more

3. Court orders arrest of IGP, Alkali, AIG

The Force Secretary, AIG Hafeez Inuwa, and the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Usman Alkali, have been placed under arrest by the National Industrial Court in Abuja, on Tuesday, for defying the court’s decision, which is considered to be contempt.Read more

4. 38-year-old Salihu re-elected speaker of Kwara Assembly

The Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Yakubu Salihu, was re-elected to the position on Tuesday.Read more

5. Our agitation for Biafra not out of hatred for Nigeria —IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) said on Tuesday its agitation for the Biafra Republic was not borne out of hatred for Nigeria.Read more

6. Gov Akeredolu embarks on medical trip abroad

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has embarked on a medical trip abroad.Read more

7. Nigeria reclaims top spot as Africa’s largest crude oil producer, surpasses Angola

Nigeria has reclaimed the first position as Africa’s largest crude oil producer by overtaking Angola.Read more

8. Nigerian govt returns Roger Brown’s work permits after Seplat’s improper immigration status allegation

The Federal Government has restored the work permit and other necessary documents of the Chief Executive Officer of Seplat Energy, Roger Brown.Read more

9. 100 wedding guests feared dead in Kwara boat mishap

A boat carrying over 100 people capsized on the River Niger in the Patigi area of Kwara State on Tuesday.Read more

10. Racial Abuse: Brazil to play Spain in friendly to support Vinicius Jr

Following series of racial abuse against Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior, Brazil are seg to play Spain in a friendly game in March next year.Read more

