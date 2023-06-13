100 wedding guests feared dead in Kwara boat mishap

A boat carrying over 100 people capsized on the River Niger in the Patigi area of Kwara State on Tuesday.

The victims were returning to Ebbu village after attending a wedding ceremony in the Gboti community when the incident occurred.

A resident of Patigi, Malam Isah Gimba, told journalists the bodies of 15 passengers had been recovered by rescue workers.

The Secretary of the Patigi Local Government Area, Malam Idris Mohammed, said the council has mobilised people to search for the victims who were from Zakkan in Kwara and Sanpi village in neighbouring Kogi State.

He, however, advised people residing in riverine areas to desist from night journeys as the River Niger might overflow its banks due to heavy downpours.

The spokesman for the state police command, Okasanmi Ajayi, also confirmed the incident.

He said police operatives had been deployed to the scene to boost rescue operations.

