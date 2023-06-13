Police arrest 10 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers in Bauchi

Police operatives in Bauchi have arrested 10 suspects for various crimes in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Ahmed Wakil, who confirmed the news to journalists on Tuesday in Bauchi, said the suspects were arrested for alleged armed robbery, kidnapping, criminal conspiracy, and assault, among others.

He said: “Six suspects were handed over to the command by operatives attached to the 133 SF Battalion based in Azare, Katagum Local Government Area of the state.”

Wakil said the suspects allegedly kidnapped a 400-level student of the Bauchi State University, Gadau, Ojo Tobi David, at the Federal Low-Cost Housing Estate in Azare.

He said the suspects also snatched a Toyota Camry car with registration number: KYW 925 SB after kidnapping the victim.

The spokesman added: “However, one of the suspects, Damilola James of the Turum area of Bauchi fell down while trying to escape. He was referred to the Federal Medical Center, Azare for immediate medical attention but was certified dead by a medical doctor.

“On receipt of the distress call, soldiers stationed at Azare/Misau military checkpoint responded immediately and intercepted the stolen vehicle alongside the suspects.

“The victim was rescued unhurt.”

