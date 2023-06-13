Anambra govt rescues teenager locked up by step-father for one month

The Anambra State government has rescued a 17-year-old girl locked up by her step-father in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Mrs. Ify Ibinabo, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Tuesday in Awka, said the girl was tied in hands and feet, and locked her up for a month without food by the suspect identified as Stephen Eze.

Obinabo said the victim had been taken to the Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital in Amaku, Awka, for medical diagnosis and treatment.

The commissioner said: “Some indigenes of Nise area informed the ministry that one Sunday Ezeh, a traditionalist, allegedly maltreated and locked up his step-daughter.

“Due to the sensitivity of the case, the ministry collaborated with the local vigilante to rescue the girl and apprehend the accused before he was handed over to the police.

“The girl sustained injuries in all parts of her body and as a result was billed for emergency surgery in the head.

“The surgery was successful and she is recuperating at the paediatrics ward of the teaching hospital.”

