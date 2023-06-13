38-year-old Salihu re-elected speaker of Kwara Assembly

The Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Yakubu Salihu, was re-elected to the position on Tuesday.

This followed his nomination by the lawmaker representing Kaiama/Wajibe State Constituency, Mr. Halidu Danbaba, and seconded by his colleague from Ilorin East, Mr. Arinola Lawal, during the Assembly inauguration in Ilorin, the state capital.

The 10th Assembly was inaugurated following a Proclamation by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq in compliance with Section 105, Subsection 3 of the 1999 Constitution.

The 38-year-old was first elected as speaker of the Assembly in June 2019.

The lawmaker representing Oke-Ogun Constituency, Mr. Ojo Oyebode, was also elected unopposed as the Deputy Speaker.

The two men were thereafter sworn in by the Clerk of the House, Hajia Halimah Kperogi, after the exercise.

