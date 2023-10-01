Kwara govt proposes N239bn revised 2023 budget to Assembly

The Kwara State government will present the revised 2023 budget of N239 billion to the state’s House of Assembly in the coming days.

The state’s Commissioner for Communications, Mrs. Bola Olukoju, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Ilorin.

She said 50.2 percent of the revised budget was set aside for capital expenditure and 49.8 percent for recurrent spending.

The revised budget, according to the commissioner, was 27 percent or N50, 238,596,196.00 higher than the approved 2023 budget earlier approved by the House.

Olukoju said: “The approval followed a submission from the Commissioner for Planning and Economic Development, Hon. Lafia Aliyu Sabi.

“A service-wide and bottom-up process for the revised budget started in June 2023.

“This was followed by thorough deliberations and reviews of submissions from the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of the Government (MDAs) by the Central Budget Committee (CBC).

“The pertinent factor governing the selection of projects for execution in the remaining part of the year is the emphasis placed on capital projects that are critical to stimulating the economic activities in the state for inclusive growth and development.

“Special considerations have been made to boost economic activities and improve the living standard of the people.”

