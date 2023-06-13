JUST IN: Akpabio emerges Senate President of 10th National Assembly

Senator Godswill Akpabio on Tuesday emerged as the new President of the Senate and leader of the National Assembly, after a keenly contested race, and at the end of voting by the federal lawmakers.

Voting commenced after Senator Ali Ndume nominated Senator Akpabio, favoured by the ruling All Progressives Congress {APC} for Senate President, while Senator Elisha Abbo nominated former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdullaziz Yari for the same position.

Akpabio’s nomination was seconded by Senator Olamilekan Solomon Yayi from Ogun state.

