Akpabio, Uzodinma meet Tinubu at State House

The meeting came hours after Akpabio emerged the Senate President and Chairman of the 10th National Assembly on Tuesday.

Read also: JUST IN: Akpabio emerges Senate President of 10th National Assembly

Akpabio arrived earlier at the State House before Uzodinma walked into the office of the President at about 12.30pm.

Ripples Nigeria reports that Uzodinma chaired a “small technical committee to help coordinate the process of Tuesday’s election” in the Senate and the House of Representatives.