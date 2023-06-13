Connect with us

Politics

Akpabio, Uzodinma meet Tinubu at State House

Published

22 seconds ago

on

Akpabio, Uzodinma meet Tinubu at State House

The newly elected President of the Nigerian Senate, Godswill Akpabio and the Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, have met with President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting came hours after Akpabio emerged the Senate President and Chairman of the 10th National Assembly on Tuesday.

Read also: JUST IN: Akpabio emerges Senate President of 10th National Assembly

Akpabio arrived earlier at the State House before Uzodinma walked into the office of the President at about 12.30pm.

Ripples Nigeria reports that Uzodinma chaired a “small technical committee to help coordinate the process of Tuesday’s election” in the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

fifteen + 6 =