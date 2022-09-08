Politics
Gov AbdulRazaq to present 2022 revised budget of N187.5bn to Kwara Assembly
The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq , will present the state’s 2022 revised budget of N187.5 billion to the state House of Assembly in the coming days.
The state’s Commissioner for Communications, Bode Towoju, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Ilorin.
He said the State Executive Council approved the revised budget following the presentation of the budget estimates by the state’s Commissioner for Finance, Mrs. Florence Oyeyemi, on Wednesday in Ilorin.
He added that the revised budget placed emphasis on the completion of ongoing capital projects and consistent payment of the new minimum wage across board.
Kwara gov charges political appointees on compliance with Electoral Act
The statement read: “It represents a shortfall of N2, 085,781,695 (or 1.1 percent) from the approved 2022 budget of N189.6 billion.”
“Also, 52.34 percent of the revised budget has been earmarked for recurrent expenditure, while capital expenditure will gulp the remaining 47.66 percent.”
