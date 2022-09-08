Gov AbdulRazaq to present 2022 revised budget of N187.5bn to Kwara Assembly

The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq , will present the state’s 2022 revised budget of N187.5 billion to the state House of Assembly in the coming days.

The state’s Commissioner for Communications, Bode Towoju, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Ilorin.

He said the State Executive Council approved the revised budget following the presentation of the budget estimates by the state’s Commissioner for Finance, Mrs. Florence Oyeyemi, on Wednesday in Ilorin.

He added that the revised budget placed emphasis on the completion of ongoing capital projects and consistent payment of the new minimum wage across board.

READ ALSO: Kwara gov charges political appointees on compliance with Electoral Act

The statement read: “It represents a shortfall of N2, 085,781,695 (or 1.1 percent) from the approved 2022 budget of N189.6 billion.”

“Also, 52.34 percent of the revised budget has been earmarked for recurrent expenditure, while capital expenditure will gulp the remaining 47.66 percent.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now