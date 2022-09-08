Reprieve for Ayu as PDP NEC passes vote of confidence in chairman

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Executive Committee on Thursday passed a vote of confidence on the embattled National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

The NEC members took the decision at its ongoing meeting in Abuja.

The meeting was attended by past national chairmen of the major opposition party and the duo of former Vice Presidents Atiku Abubakar and Namadi Sambo.

The members declared their total support for the former Senate President to continue as the party’s chairman.



The development will put to rest the demand for Ayu’s resignation by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and his supporters over the chairman’s alleged role in the crisis rocking the party.

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has also emerged as the new Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum.

He replaces his Sokoto State counterpart, Aminu Tambuwal, who resigned from the position earlier on Thursday.

Makinde was elected into the role at the meeting.

