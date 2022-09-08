Politics
Ayu must go, unrelenting Wike insists in aftermath of BoT chair’s resignation
Despite Walid Jibrin’s resignation as the Chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to cushion the tension in the party, Governor Nyeson Wike of Rivers State has insisted that the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, must still step down.
Wike, who spoke at the ongoing commissioning of Ahoada Campus of the Rivers State University in the Ahoada East Local Government Area of the state on Thursday, stressed justice and fairness.
The governor noted that since the presidential candidate is from the Northern part of the country, the chairmanship must go to the South.
Read also:Wike absent as Atiku meets PDP presidential aspirants in Abuja
Wike added the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, told him in person when he won in the presidential primary election conducted in June, stressing that the resignation of Walid Jibril won’t stop his demand for Ayu’s removal.
“This fight we will fight it to the end,” the governor said.
The opposition party fell into disarray following its presidential primary and the nomination of Ifeanyi Okowa as the vice presidential candidate.
More to come…
