Politics
JUST IN: PDP picks ex-Senate President, Wabara as new BoT chair
A former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, has been appointed as the acting Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following the resignation of Walid Jibrin, on Thursday.
Wabara would also be saddled with the responsibility of advising the National Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, as the party prepares for general elections next year.
Wabara was the Secretary of the PDP BoT, who would now be appointed to the presidential campaign council of the party.
Ripples Nigeria learnt that the decision was taken at the ongoing BoT meeting in Abuja.
It was also learnt that the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, would step down as the Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum.
Read:JUST IN: PDP BOT chairman, Jibrin, steps down
The party has been hotly divided following the emergence of Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta State Governor, as the running mate to the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.
Members of the party, including Governor Nyeson Wike of Rivers State and Bode George, demanded the resignation of the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, over his alleged role in the crisis.
More to follow…
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...