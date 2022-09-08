JUST IN: PDP picks ex-Senate President, Wabara as new BoT chair

A former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, has been appointed as the acting Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following the resignation of Walid Jibrin, on Thursday.

Wabara would also be saddled with the responsibility of advising the National Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, as the party prepares for general elections next year.

Wabara was the Secretary of the PDP BoT, who would now be appointed to the presidential campaign council of the party.

Ripples Nigeria learnt that the decision was taken at the ongoing BoT meeting in Abuja.

It was also learnt that the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, would step down as the Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum.

Read:JUST IN: PDP BOT chairman, Jibrin, steps down

The party has been hotly divided following the emergence of Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta State Governor, as the running mate to the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Members of the party, including Governor Nyeson Wike of Rivers State and Bode George, demanded the resignation of the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, over his alleged role in the crisis.

More to follow…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now