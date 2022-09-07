PDP CRISIS: National Caucus holds meeting today, BoT, NEC to meet Thursday over Ayu

In order to resolve the crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) a National Caucus meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday (today) in Abuja.

This was contained in a statement issued by the PDP National Director of Publicity, Chinwe I. Nnorom, who noted that the meeting is scheduled to take place at the Akwa Ibom State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja, by 07:00 pm.

It also disclosed that the Board of Trustees (BoT) and National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting are slated for Thursday, 8th September 2022, both in Abuja.

The statement read in part, “the PDP holds the following meetings: National Caucus – Wednesday, September 07, 2022, at the Akwa Ibom State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja; by 07:00 pm.

“Board of Trustees (BoT) – Thursday, September 08, 2022, at the NEC Hall; by 11:00 am.

“National Executive Committee (NEC) Meeting – Thursday, September 08, 2002; at the NEC Hall; by 02:00 pm”.

Furthermore, the National Executive Council of the Peoples Democratic Party will hold its meeting on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

The meetings were earlier slated for Wednesday, August 10, and Thursday, August 11, 2022, before postponement.

The NEC is expected to discuss the crisis involving the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

The Rivers governor’s camp had made National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu’s resignation one of the requirements for ending the post-presidential primary conflict that was trailing the opposition party.

Atiku’s victory against Wike in the party’s presidential primary set off the crisis.

Atiku chose Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate, much to the chagrin of the Rivers governor and his supporters, despite a panel’s recommendation that he choose Wike.

The argument put out by Wike’s supporters was that it is unfair since the party’s chairman and its presidential standard bearer are both from the same region.

