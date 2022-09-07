Wike rages, threatens PDP over alleged disregard for Rivers electorate

Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers State, has warned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDp) against disregarding votes of residents ahead of the 2023 elections.

Wike spoke on Tuesday, at the inauguration of the Etche Campus of the Rivers State University in Abara community of Etche Local Government Area.

According to him, votes cast in the state in the 2023 general election will go where a tangible reward is assured for such support.

The governor also added that anyone or any group attempting to kill him will perish first and that his life was in God’s hands.

Wike admitted that a few of his close friends had expressed worries about his safety, but he had urged them not to worry since God was on his side.

The governor said, “At the appropriate time, we will decide on what to do. I want Rivers people to reflect on this because, since 1999, we have brought the highest votes to the Peoples Democratic Party.

“I challenge any state to say they have brought more votes for the PDP. Which state has given more support than Rivers State? Since 1999, show me one federal project in Rivers State. Is there any?

‘’So, if you want our votes, then tell me what you will give Rivers people. Our votes are not for dash anymore.”

He recalled how, during the 2019 federal elections, some of his colleagues bargained and handed their votes to President Muhammadu Buhari, but only Rivers State resisted by casting all of its ballots for the PDP.

He added, “This (federal) government fought us but we survived it. Most of them who are talking now, if this Federal Government had descended on them, most of them would have crumbled.

“They were going to negotiate with Buhari in 2019 and that was how Buhari won the election. They came to me, and I said no negotiation, the PDP must win.

“Some people told me, ‘be careful, they will kill you.’ Kill who? Who told you you will not die first before you reach me? So, those of you panicking, you don’t need to panic.

“If you have God, what are you afraid of? They have chased us, they’ve fought us but today we are standing strong”, he declared.

The PDP had been divided with an internal fracas over the fallout of its presidential primaries after Atiku Abubakar, a Northerner, emerged as its candidate defeating Wike, a Southerner.

This situation has led to an alleged factionalisation over the flouting of the zoning principle.

