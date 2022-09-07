Wike absent as Atiku meets PDP presidential aspirants in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday met with the party’s aspirants in Abuja.

The meeting which took place at the former Vice President’s residence in Asokoro, Abuja, was aimed at finding a lasting solution to the current impasse in the party ahead of the 2023 election.

Those at the forum were former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, the publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu, the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, and former Managing Director of FSB International Bank, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, and Charles Ugwu.

However, the duo of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, were conspicuously absent at the meeting.

The River governor had in the last few days engaged in a war of words with the PDP leadership, particularly the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, over the crisis in the party.

Last week, he blasted the former Senate President for describing PDP members demanding his resignation as children who know nothing about the party and why it was formed 24 years ago.

A few days later he vowed to crush all his enemies at the party.

The PDP is currently embroiled in a post-presidential primary crisis with a faction loyal to Wike pushing for Ayu’s removal over the poor handling of the process that produced the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as the party’s vice-presidential candidate.

All efforts to reconcile the governor and Atiku have failed to achieve the desired results.

