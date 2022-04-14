Kwara gov charges political appointees on compliance with Electoral Act

The Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq, on Thursday charged political appointees in the state on compliance with the Electoral Act.

Abdulrasaq made the call at a one-day workshop on the Electoral Act 2022 organized for political office holders aspiring to elective offices.

The governor was represented at the event by his deputy, Mr. Kayode Alabi.

“It is on this note that I send my best wishes to all our political appointees who contest for elective offices. That is in the spirit of Section 84 (12) of the Act. Whatever happens in the primary, please remember that this is one family and everyone belongs in the room.

READ ALSO: Kwara education commissioner resigns, to vie for Reps’ seat

“As you may have noticed, the new Electoral Act has redefined how an election is conducted in Nigeria. For political parties, the new Electoral Act calls for discipline and respect for internal democracy and rule of law. It shuts the door against impunity of all kinds. That is the way to go if we want our democracy to grow.

“To win the 2023 elections, all of us must recommit ourselves to the whole essence and spirit of Otogo. We must always remind ourselves that Kwara cannot go back to the era where the destiny of our people was tied to some single individual. We may disagree as progressives. That’s normal. But we must never lose focus of the burden of history.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now