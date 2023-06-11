Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, June 11, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. After initial denial, DSS confirms arrest of suspended CBN gov, Emefiele

The Department of State Services (DSS) has confirmed that that Mr Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is now in its custody.Read more

2. Emefiele turned CBN into ATM of the Cabal —Shehu Sani

A former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central senatorial district in the 8th National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the suspension of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.Read more

3. Tribunal views Obi’s first video evidence in petition against Tinubu

The presidential election petition tribunal on Saturday viewed the first video evidence presented by the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his party.Read more

4. Labour Party demands INEC investigation instead of CBN

The Labour Party on Saturday described as unconstitutional the suspension of the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, by President Bola Tinubu.Read more

5. PDP accuses APC of harassing lawmakers to accept position on National Assembly leadership

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of intimidating the new lawmakers into accepting its position on the leadership of the National Assembly.Read more

6. ‘I’m not a thief,’ Emotional Kalu defends record at Senate valedictory session

The Senate Chief Whip, Orji Kalu, Saturday, stunned his colleagues when he broke down in tears at the upper legislative chamber’s valedictory session in Abuja.Read more

7. SEC declares Binance operation illegal in Nigeria, warns cryptocurrency investors

The operations of Binance Nigeria Limited, a subsidiary of the cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, have been declared illegal by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).Read more

8. Stock roundup: Investors reduce equity investments to N45.97bn in five days

Investors traded 2.196 billion shares valued at N45.9 billion in 31,655 deals this week.

This indicates the capital market underperformed this week when compared to the 2.586 billion shares valued at N46.643 traded by investors in 35,122 deals last week.Read more

9. Katsina govt revokes illegally allocated lands

The Katsina State government has revoked all lands illegally allocated by Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) officials in the state.Read more

10. Man City claim the Treble with historic Champions League triumph

Manchester City have made a remarkable history as they defeated Inter Milan in the final of the UEFA Champions League on Saturday night.Read more

